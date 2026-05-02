'The Devil Wears Prada' sequel opens $32 million US $114 million worldwide
Entertainment
The sequel to The Devil Wears Prada is off to a huge start, pulling in $114 million worldwide by May 1, 2026.
Anne Hathaway and Meryl Streep return, and the film kicked off with a strong $32 million opening day in the US.
'The Devil Wears Prada' India ₹8.45cr
The movie is also making waves overseas, India's total collection reached ₹8.45 crore after paid previews, Friday's opening-day gross, and Saturday's earnings.
With Emily Blunt, Stanley Tucci, and Simone Ashley joining the cast under director David Frankel, this sequel is connecting especially well with women over 25 and carrying forward the original's legacy for longtime fans.