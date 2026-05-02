'The Devil Wears Prada' sequel opens $32 million US $114 million worldwide

'The Devil Wears Prada' India ₹8.45cr

The movie is also making waves overseas, India's total collection reached ₹8.45 crore after paid previews, Friday's opening-day gross, and Saturday's earnings.

With Emily Blunt, Stanley Tucci, and Simone Ashley joining the cast under director David Frankel, this sequel is connecting especially well with women over 25 and carrying forward the original's legacy for longtime fans.