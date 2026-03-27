'The Diary of Manipur' canceled amid sexual assault allegations
Entertainment
The Diary of Manipur has been called off after aspiring actor Monalisa accused director Sanoj Mishra of sexual assault during filming, saying the incidents happened when she was a minor.
Monalisa shared that her family discouraged her from filing a formal complaint, worried it might harm her early career.
Mishra denies all accusations, calls them personal issues
Mishra has denied all accusations, suggesting they're rooted in personal issues, especially since Monalisa's family lives at his Ujjain home.
He also pointed out that Monalisa married actor Farman Khan, which he says complicates things further; Monalisa married Khan on March 11, 2026.
With both sides standing firm and the film now canceled, the situation remains tense and unresolved.