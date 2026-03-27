'The Diary of Manipur' canceled amid sexual assault allegations

Mishra denies all accusations, calls them personal issues

Mishra has denied all accusations, suggesting they're rooted in personal issues, especially since Monalisa's family lives at his Ujjain home.

He also pointed out that Monalisa married actor Farman Khan, which he says complicates things further; Monalisa married Khan on March 11, 2026.

With both sides standing firm and the film now canceled, the situation remains tense and unresolved.