'The End of Oak Street': See cast, plot, release date
What's the story
The upcoming sci-fi adventure thriller, The End of Oak Street, featuring Hollywood stars Anne Hathaway and Ewan McGregor, is set for a theatrical release in India on August 14. Warner Bros. India recently unveiled five character posters for the film on social media platforms. The movie will be released in English, Tamil, Hindi, and Telugu.
Film synopsis
About 'The End of Oak Street'
The End of Oak Street revolves around a suburban neighborhood that gets mysteriously transported to an unknown location. The story follows the Platt family as they navigate through this unrecognizable world, staying united for survival. Apart from Hathaway (Denise Platt) and McGregor (Greg Platt), the film also stars Maisy Stella as Audrey Platt and Christian Convery as Brian Platt.
Production details
Meet the team behind the movie
David Robert Mitchell not only wrote and directed The End of Oak Street but also produced it with J.J. Abrams, Hannah Minghella, Jon Cohen, Matt Jackson, and Tommy Harper. The executive producers are Chris Bender, Jake Weiner, Joanne Lee, and Leeann Stonebreaker. Bad Robot and Jackson Pictures are presenting the film, which will be distributed worldwide by Warner Bros. Pictures.
Unique perspective
Abrams on why film is different from 'Jurassic Park'
Abrams has shared his thoughts on what makes The End of Oak Street different from Jurassic Park. "I think people are hungry for new stories, original stories, and to me, the undeniable appeal of this is the fact that it takes place in suburbia," he said in a statement. He added that Mitchell's approach was to juxtapose mundane suburban family life with dinosaurs.