'The End of Oak Street': See cast, plot, release date

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Abrams on why film is different from 'Jurassic Park'

Abrams has shared his thoughts on what makes The End of Oak Street different from Jurassic Park. "I think people are hungry for new stories, original stories, and to me, the undeniable appeal of this is the fact that it takes place in suburbia," he said in a statement. He added that Mitchell's approach was to juxtapose mundane suburban family life with dinosaurs.