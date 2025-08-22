Inside Angelina Jolie's Hollywood transformation through the decades

Angelina Jolie has been a staple of US cinema for decades, with her versatility and impactful performances making her a household name. From her early roles to becoming the celebrated actor and filmmaker she is now, Jolie's journey is an exceptional one. Here, we take a look at the evolution of her career, from key milestones to transformations that have defined her path in showbiz.

#1 Early breakthrough with 'Girl, Interrupted' Jolie's big break came with the role of Lisa Rowe in Girl, Interrupted. The performance won her an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress. The film highlighted her knack for playing complex characters and catapulted her talent into the limelight. It was a defining moment that established her as a serious actor capable of delivering hard-hitting performances.

#2 Transition to action star with 'Lara Croft: Tomb Raider' Jolie moved into action films with Lara Croft: Tomb Raider, which became a massive commercial success. Her role as the adventurous archaeologist Lara Croft established her as an action star. The film's success opened the doors for more opportunities in the genre, enabling Jolie to display physical prowess along with acting chops.

#3 Acclaimed performances in dramatic roles Beyond action films, Jolie has also left fans speechless with her performances in drama films such as A Mighty Heart and Changeling. These films not only showcased her talent but also earned the critical acclaim she deserves. Her way of expressing deep emotions and handling tough subjects showed her versatility beyond the boundaries of a genre.