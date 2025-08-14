'Austin Powers': From cult classic to pop culture phenomenon 

The Austin Powers franchise has been an illustrious part of US cinema, famous for its hilarious interpretation of the spy genre. From the house of Mike Myers, the series started in the late 1990s and soon became a cultural sensation. With its quirky humor, satire, and unforgettable characters, it has been imprinted on audiences forever. Here's how the franchise transformed over the years and its contribution to American pop culture.

#1 The birth of 'Austin Powers' Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery burst onto the scene in 1997, bringing the eccentric British spy, portrayed by Mike Myers, to the silver screen. The movie was an affectionate spoof of vintage spy films of the 1960s and 1970s. Although it performed decently at the box office, it went on to find success in home video sales. The triumph opened doors for sequels and made Austin Powers an iconic comedy character.

#2 Sequels that cemented popularity After the success of the first film, two sequels were released: The Spy Who Shagged Me in 1999 and Goldmember in 2002. Both movies built on the original's humor while introducing characters like Mini-Me and Fat Bastard. These sequels also reigned at the box office, with The Spy Who Shagged Me grossing over $312 million worldwide. They cemented Austin Powers as a staple in comedic cinema.

#3 Cultural impact and legacy The franchise's reach was not just limited to the movies; it seeped into popular culture with catchphrases like Yeah, baby! making their way into daily conversations. It even inspired merchandise from action figures to video games. The films are often credited for reviving interest in spy comedies at the time of their release and are still referenced in different media today.