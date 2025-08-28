Inside Eddie Murphy's legendary Hollywood career

Eddie Murphy's US cinema journey is a tale of transformation and versatility. From a stand-up comedian to one of Hollywood 's most influential figures, Murphy's career spans decades. Adapting from one role to another, Murphy has conquered it all, from comedy to drama. Murphy has left an indelible mark on the industry, making him a household name and a cultural icon.

#1 Breakthrough with 'Saturday Night Live' Murphy's journey to superstardom started with his time on Saturday Night Live in the early 1980s. His distinctive brand of comedy and unforgettable characters, such as Buckwheat and Gumby, made him an immediate sensation. During his stint on SNL, he emerged as one of the finest performers, bringing the show back to life. This stage was his launchpad for films.

#2 Success with 'Beverly Hills Cop' series The Beverly Hills Cop series was Murphy's gateway into mainstream cinema success. The first film, released in 1984, was both a critical and commercial success, earning millions worldwide. Murphy's performance as Axel Foley highlighted his comedic timing and action star prowess. The success of this series cemented his place as one of the leading actors in Hollywood.

#3 Diversification with dramatic roles Apart from comedy, Murphy also delved into the drama territory, showcasing his versatility as an actor. Movies such as Dreamgirls, in which he portrayed James "Thunder" Early, garnered him critical appreciation and even an Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actor. The diversification helped him reach new audiences and cement his position as a versatile performer even more.