'The Exorcist': Laurence Fishburne joins Scarlett Johansson-led reboot

The Exorcist reboot will be filmed in New York City and is set for a wide theatrical release on March 12, 2027. The project will be produced by Morgan Creek Entertainment and Blumhouse-Atomic Monster with Mike Flanagan writing and directing through his Red Room Pictures. Alexandra Magistro will also executive produce for Red Room while David Robinson produces for Morgan Creek.

Fishburne is best known for his role as Morpheus in The Matrix franchise. He has also starred in films like Boyz n the Hood, The Color Purple, Mystic River, Deep Cover, and King of New York. In 2000, he teamed up with Helen Sugland to co-found Cinema Gypsy Productions. Their work includes black-ish, its spinoffs, and the Emmy-winning animated series Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur.