When is 'Family Man' S04 coming? Manoj Bajpayee shares update
What's the story
Manoj Bajpayee, who plays Srikant Tiwari in The Family Man, recently revealed that discussions for the fourth season of the popular spy thriller will begin soon. In an interview with Variety India, he said, "Talks will start happening soon." "It's quite flattering that it has become such a great franchise that each and every person, be it a child or an adult, keeps asking about it."
Actor's insight
Long wait to follow for S04
Bajpayee further added, "Once the conversation about the fourth season starts, the script will be finalized and then we'll be called in to start prepping for it and give our dates."
This means that while Season 4 is indeed moving ahead, fans will have to wait for an official announcement regarding its shooting schedule and release date.
The series has been streaming on Amazon Prime Video since its inception.
Series overview
Recap of 'The Family Man' so far
The Family Man follows Srikant Tiwari, an intelligence officer who balances his national-security duties with family responsibilities.
The first season premiered in 2019, followed by Season 2 in 2021, and Season 3 in 2025.
The third season explored new conflicts, moving Srikant to Northeast India and introducing Project Sahakar, a government initiative for the region's development.
Previous season
What happened in Season 3?
In the third season, Srikant found himself in a political and security crisis after Rukma (Jaideep Ahlawat) assassinated important local leaders.
The show also surprised fans by bringing Vijay Sethupathi's character from Farzi into the story, connecting two shows by creators Raj & DK.
It ended on a cliffhanger, leaving the possibility of the fourth season open.