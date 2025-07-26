'The Fantastic Four' takes ₹5.10 crore on day 1

55% occupancy for English IMAX 3D shows

The movie saw 55% occupancy for English IMAX 3D shows, especially during evening screenings in cities like Mumbai and Delhi-NCR.

Regional versions did well too—Hindi at 17%, Tamil at nearly 36%, and Telugu at 24%—showing that fans across languages are excited about this fresh take on Marvel's first superhero family.

Plus, new characters like Galactus (Ralph Ineson) and Silver Surfer (Julia Garner) are making their MCU debut, setting up big things for future Marvel films.