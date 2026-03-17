'The Great Grand Superhero' teaser: Jackie Shroff's superhero saga revealed
The first teaser for The Great Grand Superhero: Aliens Ka Aagman just dropped, starring Jackie Shroff and directed by Manish Saini.
Alongside Shroff, you'll spot Mihir Godbole, Shivansh Chorge, and Durgesh Kumar.
The movie lands in theaters summer 2026.
Watch the teaser here
It kicks off in a schoolyard with a kid whispering about his grandfather's secret powers; if anyone reveals it, his grandfather would lose his extraordinary powers and aliens could show up on Earth.
The teaser wraps up with Jackie Shroff playfully hinting at his superhero side, keeping everyone guessing about his role.
More about the film
This one promises a lighthearted adventure mixing hidden superpowers and an alien twist, perfect for families.
Swathy Deepak is behind the visuals and Deepa Bhatia handled editing to bring the story together.