The Hindu Huddle Saturday in Bangalore examines AI and jobs Entertainment May 31, 2026

On Saturday, June 6, 2026, The Hindu Huddle is bringing together some big names in Bangalore to talk about how AI is changing India.

The panel will explore what AI means for jobs, new opportunities, and whether India is ready to compete globally.

If you're curious about tech's impact on your career or the country's next moves, this session is worth keeping an eye on.