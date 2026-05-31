The Hindu Huddle Saturday in Bangalore examines AI and jobs
On Saturday, June 6, 2026, The Hindu Huddle is bringing together some big names in Bangalore to talk about how AI is changing India.
The panel will explore what AI means for jobs, new opportunities, and whether India is ready to compete globally.
If you're curious about tech's impact on your career or the country's next moves, this session is worth keeping an eye on.
Panel features government and industry leaders
Union IT Secretary S. Krishnan, Chief Economic Advisor V. Anantha Nageswaran, and former Cognizant CEO Lakshmi Narayanan will share their insights, covering everything from semiconductor progress to workforce skills and industry trends.
Moderated by Raghuvir Srinivasan of The Hindu Business Line, the discussion aims to tackle job challenges and help shape India's AI ambitions for the future.