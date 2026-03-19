'The Housemaid' review: Sydney Sweeney-Amanda Seyfried's thriller is engaging
The Housemaid, a new psychological thriller directed by Paul Feig and based on Freida McFadden's novel, is now available on Amazon Prime Video.
Sydney Sweeney plays Millie, a parolee who lands a job as a live-in maid for the wealthy Winchester family, only to find out they have secrets even darker than her own.
Plot of the thriller
Millie thinks she's getting a fresh start, but things get messy fast.
Nina (Amanda Seyfried), the lady of the house, has her own troubled history, including time in an institution after nearly drowning her daughter.
As Millie digs deeper into the family's secrets, things spiral toward a tense, violent climax involving Millie, Nina and Andrew.
Sweeney and Seyfried make this worth a watch
Sweeney brings real heart and grit to Millie, while Seyfried nails Nina's manipulative edge.
Their on-screen chemistry keeps you hooked through all 2 hours and 11 minutes: definitely worth your time if you're into thrillers.