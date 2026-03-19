'The Housemaid' review: Sydney Sweeney-Amanda Seyfried's thriller is engaging Entertainment Mar 19, 2026

The Housemaid, a new psychological thriller directed by Paul Feig and based on Freida McFadden's novel, is now available on Amazon Prime Video.

Sydney Sweeney plays Millie, a parolee who lands a job as a live-in maid for the wealthy Winchester family, only to find out they have secrets even darker than her own.