'The Institute' returns November 8 as Luke flees, Allen arrives
Entertainment
The Institute is back for Season two on November 8, picking up right where things left off.
Telekinetic teen Luke and his friends are still on the run, determined to bring down the Institute.
This season, tech billionaire Nolan Reeves (played by Alfie Allen) enters the scene, shaking things up.
'The Institute' cast returns, newcomers join
Expect returning favorites: Joe Freeman as Luke, Ben Barnes as Tim, and Mary Louise Parker as Ms. Sigsby (now in hiding).
Simone Miller and Fionn Laird join in, raising the stakes with more suspense and spy-thriller vibes.
The trailer promises plenty of twists as Luke's crew fights to expose The Institute's secrets.