'Kerala Story 2' gets U/A 16+ certificate after several cuts
What's the story
The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has asked for 16 modifications or cuts in The Kerala Story 2: Goes Beyond. The film, which is set to release on Friday, February 27, has been given a U/A 16+ certificate despite its controversial content. The changes include reducing visuals of kissing and rape scenes by half and modifying the demolition scene of an accused's house, reported Bollywood Hungama. The film is directed by Kamakhya Narayan Singh.
Scene alterations
CBFC asked to modify these things
The CBFC has also asked for modifications in three dialogues at different places in the film. The scenes depicting a woman being slapped and another showing a woman's head being struck were each trimmed by two seconds. The duration of a static text, presumably a disclaimer, was increased by two minutes and three seconds along with voiceover.
Compliance
Makers submitted script to CBFC
The makers of The Kerala Story 2: Goes Beyond were directed to submit the complete script with detailed dialogues and furnish supporting documents verifying the real-life events portrayed in the film. Additionally, a consent letter was submitted to the CBFC for casting a minor in the project. After these changes were made, the movie was handed over the censor certificate on February 16. It has a runtime of 131.24 minutes, or two hours, 11 minutes, and 24 seconds.