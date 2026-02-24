'Kerala Story 2' gets U/A 16+ certificate after several cuts

The CBFC has also asked for modifications in three dialogues at different places in the film. The scenes depicting a woman being slapped and another showing a woman's head being struck were each trimmed by two seconds. The duration of a static text, presumably a disclaimer, was increased by two minutes and three seconds along with voiceover.

Compliance

Makers submitted script to CBFC

The makers of The Kerala Story 2: Goes Beyond were directed to submit the complete script with detailed dialogues and furnish supporting documents verifying the real-life events portrayed in the film. Additionally, a consent letter was submitted to the CBFC for casting a minor in the project. After these changes were made, the movie was handed over the censor certificate on February 16. It has a runtime of 131.24 minutes, or two hours, 11 minutes, and 24 seconds.