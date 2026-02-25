'The Kerala Story 2' gets government support after edits
The Centre is backing "The Kerala Story 2: Goes Beyond," saying calls to cancel its censor certificate are too early.
The film got a U/A 16+ rating (date not specified in this article), but only after the censor board ordered 16 edits—like cutting down sensitive scenes, tweaking some dialogues, and adding a 2 minutes and 3 seconds disclaimer with a voiceover.
Government lawyers argued film passed expert checks
Government lawyers argued that the film passed expert checks and that creative expression is protected by law.
But Justice Bechu Kurian Thomas pushed back, pointing out that claiming these events happened "all over Kerala" doesn't match the state's reality and could stir up tension.
He said people's worries about the title are valid.
Special screening in Kochi was proposed but filmmakers refused
A court asked for a special screening in Kochi before the movie's February 27 release (year not specified in source), but the filmmakers said no due to legal concerns.
The teaser was also pulled as directed by the court.
Kerala's Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan called the film "false propaganda" and "poisonous."
For now, everything's on hold while the court decides what happens next.