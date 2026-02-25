'The Kerala Story 2' gets government support after edits

Government lawyers argued that the film passed expert checks and that creative expression is protected by law. But Justice Bechu Kurian Thomas pushed back, pointing out that claiming these events happened "all over Kerala " doesn't match the state's reality and could stir up tension. He said people's worries about the title are valid.

Special screening in Kochi was proposed but filmmakers refused

A court asked for a special screening in Kochi before the movie's February 27 release (year not specified in source), but the filmmakers said no due to legal concerns.

The teaser was also pulled as directed by the court.

Kerala's Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan called the film "false propaganda" and "poisonous."

For now, everything's on hold while the court decides what happens next.