'The Kerala Story 2' to hit ZEE5 on May 8
What's the story
The Hindi film, The Kerala Story 2 Goes Beyond, is set to make its digital debut on ZEE5 on May 8. Directed by Kamakhya Narayan Singh and produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah, the movie explores the lives of three women from different states who are united by a common thread of manipulation and loss of agency. It stars Ulka Gupta, Aishwarya Ojha, and Aditi Bhatia.
Multilingual release
OTT release in multiple languages
The Kerala Story 2 Goes Beyond will be released in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada on ZEE5. The film has been written by Amarnath Jha and Shah. Aashin A. Shah and Ravichand Nallappa have co-produced it. The film aims to reach a wider audience through its OTT premiere.
Behind the scenes
Shah on the film's importance
Shah said, "With The Kerala Story 2, the aim has always been to go beyond storytelling and create something that makes people pause, reflect, and ask difficult questions about the realities around them." He added that the film's message feels urgent in today's climate. The director also emphasized that the film is rooted in human experiences and emotions.
Actor insights
Actors on their roles
Gupta said that playing Surekha was one of the most "emotionally demanding experiences" of her career. Ojha added, "My character's journey is layered with innocence, confusion, and eventually, a powerful awakening." Bhatia called her experience in The Kerala Story 2 Goes Beyond incredibly intense and eye-opening. The film was released theatrically in February 2026 and received negative reviews from critics.