'The Kerala Story 2' to hit ZEE5 on May 8

The Hindi film, The Kerala Story 2 Goes Beyond, is set to make its digital debut on ZEE5 on May 8. Directed by Kamakhya Narayan Singh and produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah , the movie explores the lives of three women from different states who are united by a common thread of manipulation and loss of agency. It stars Ulka Gupta, Aishwarya Ojha, and Aditi Bhatia.

Multilingual release OTT release in multiple languages The Kerala Story 2 Goes Beyond will be released in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada on ZEE5. The film has been written by Amarnath Jha and Shah. Aashin A. Shah and Ravichand Nallappa have co-produced it. The film aims to reach a wider audience through its OTT premiere.

Behind the scenes Shah on the film's importance Shah said, "With The Kerala Story 2, the aim has always been to go beyond storytelling and create something that makes people pause, reflect, and ask difficult questions about the realities around them." He added that the film's message feels urgent in today's climate. The director also emphasized that the film is rooted in human experiences and emotions.

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