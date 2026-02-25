'Kerala Story 2' makers appeal against HC screening; here's why

LOADING...
By Shreya Mukherjee
Feb 25, 2026
05:25 pm
The Kerala High Court is currently hearing petitions against the release of The Kerala Story 2 - Goes Beyond. On Tuesday, the court observed that the upcoming film depicts a state like Kerala where everyone lives in communal harmony in a negative light. It also ordered a screening to better decide on the petitions. In response to this, producer Vipul Amrutlal Shah has called these pleas "premature, misconceived and not maintainable."

Shah's defense in court

In an affidavit, Shah argued that the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) is "the sole expert authority" under the Cinematograph Act, 1952 to examine films and certify them for public exhibition. He said, "The supervisory jurisdiction of this court does not extend to substituting its own assessment of a film's content for the expert judgment of the certifying authority."

Petitions filed with ulterior motive, claims Shah

Shah has also denied the allegations in the pleas against the movie, calling them "an abuse and misuse of the process of law." He claimed that one of the petitions was filed with a "malafide intention and an ulterior motive to gain financial benefits from him." The court was hearing these arguments on Wednesday afternoon.

About the film and its cast ensemble

The Kerala Story 2 delves into themes of religious conversion and coercion, set against the backdrop of Kerala, Rajasthan, and Madhya Pradesh. The film stars Ulka Gupta, Aditi Bhatia, and Aishwarya Ojha. It will be released on Friday, February 27.

