'Kerala Story 2' makers appeal against HC screening; here's why
What's the story
The Kerala High Court is currently hearing petitions against the release of The Kerala Story 2 - Goes Beyond. On Tuesday, the court observed that the upcoming film depicts a state like Kerala where everyone lives in communal harmony in a negative light. It also ordered a screening to better decide on the petitions. In response to this, producer Vipul Amrutlal Shah has called these pleas "premature, misconceived and not maintainable."
Legal argument
Shah's defense in court
In an affidavit, Shah argued that the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) is "the sole expert authority" under the Cinematograph Act, 1952 to examine films and certify them for public exhibition. He said, "The supervisory jurisdiction of this court does not extend to substituting its own assessment of a film's content for the expert judgment of the certifying authority."
Legal rebuttal
Petitions filed with ulterior motive, claims Shah
Shah has also denied the allegations in the pleas against the movie, calling them "an abuse and misuse of the process of law." He claimed that one of the petitions was filed with a "malafide intention and an ulterior motive to gain financial benefits from him." The court was hearing these arguments on Wednesday afternoon.
Film's theme
About the film and its cast ensemble
The Kerala Story 2 delves into themes of religious conversion and coercion, set against the backdrop of Kerala, Rajasthan, and Madhya Pradesh. The film stars Ulka Gupta, Aditi Bhatia, and Aishwarya Ojha. It will be released on Friday, February 27.