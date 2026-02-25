'Kerala Story 2' makers appeal against HC screening; here's why

The Kerala High Court is currently hearing petitions against the release of The Kerala Story 2 - Goes Beyond. On Tuesday, the court observed that the upcoming film depicts a state like Kerala where everyone lives in communal harmony in a negative light. It also ordered a screening to better decide on the petitions. In response to this, producer Vipul Amrutlal Shah has called these pleas "premature, misconceived and not maintainable."

Legal argument Shah's defense in court In an affidavit, Shah argued that the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) is "the sole expert authority" under the Cinematograph Act, 1952 to examine films and certify them for public exhibition. He said, "The supervisory jurisdiction of this court does not extend to substituting its own assessment of a film's content for the expert judgment of the certifying authority."

Legal rebuttal Petitions filed with ulterior motive, claims Shah Shah has also denied the allegations in the pleas against the movie, calling them "an abuse and misuse of the process of law." He claimed that one of the petitions was filed with a "malafide intention and an ulterior motive to gain financial benefits from him." The court was hearing these arguments on Wednesday afternoon.

