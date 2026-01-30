'Kerala Story 2' teaser again captures plight of religious converts

The sequel to the 2023 blockbuster The Kerala Story received a teaser on Friday. Titled The Kerala Story 2: Goes Beyond, it will be released on February 27. Directed by Kamakhya Narayan Singh, the film is a significant escalation from its predecessor and stars Ulka Gupta, Aishwarya Ojha, and Aditi Bhatia in lead roles.

Teaser insights The story of love, identity, and belief The teaser reveals the ongoing journeys of three Hindu girls, played by Gupta, Ojha, and Bhatia. Their characters fall in love with three Muslim boys, and their relationships subsequently reveal an agenda of religious conversion. The tone is tense and charged with conflicts rooted in identity and belief. It explores how many use love as a weapon to manipulate and convert people, often inflicting violence and abuse alongside.

Central theme 'Ab sahenge nahi. Ladenge' A prominent message from the teaser is that the three women no longer remain passive victims. Instead, they stand up against deception. The teaser emphasizes that they refuse to endure the consequences any further and choose to fight back. One of the defining moments in the teaser is the slogan: "Ab sahenge nahi. Ladenge (We will not tolerate this anymore, we will fight)!"

