'Kerala Story' director's next film to explore 'blind superstitions'

Sudipto Sen, the director of The Kerala Story , has revealed his next project titled Charak. He describes it as a folklore horror movie that explores themes of blind belief and misguided faith. The film is inspired by traditional practices and aims to examine the intersection of fear, superstition, and religious rituals.

Film's concept 'The twisted idea of misguided...' Sen told Bollywood Hungama that the idea for Charak came from observing belief systems that often go unquestioned. He said, "The twisted idea of misguided faith and blind superstitions hidden under the cloak of religion in a cult status Charak festival became the core driving factor to bring forth this unique folklore horror story." The movie will delve into how fear, superstition, and religious rituals can intersect.

Filmmaking style Sen's unique approach to filmmaking and actor collaboration Sen shared his unique approach to filmmaking, emphasizing, "Foremost, I let my actors and key technical crew absorb the essence of the film's screenplay." "My idea of performance in front of the camera is to ingrain my vision in the psyche of actors, who then later interpret it in their own style and method," he added.

