'The Last of Us' Season 3 scripts are in—filming starts soon!

Season 3 begins filming March 2, 2026, in British Columbia. HBO is aiming for a release sometime in 2027. Craig Mazin is taking the lead as showrunner and will direct the first episode. Craig Mazin has stated the season will be "significantly larger" than previous ones.

What's new in Season 3?

This season adapts the second half of The Last of Us Part II, shifting focus to Abby (Kaitlyn Dever) and her journey with the Washington Liberation Front, plus more from Ellie and Dina (Isabela Merced).

Neil Druckmann has stepped back from day-to-day work but will still keep an eye on things behind the scenes.