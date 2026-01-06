'The Last of Us' Season 3 scripts are in—filming starts soon!
Bella Ramsey (Ellie) just shared that scripts for The Last of Us Season 3 exist. She mentioned at the Critics Choice Awards on January 4, 2026, that she's seen them, though didn't say if she's read them yet.
HBO renewed the show even before Season 2 aired last year.
When does filming start—and when can we watch?
Season 3 begins filming March 2, 2026, in British Columbia. HBO is aiming for a release sometime in 2027.
Craig Mazin is taking the lead as showrunner and will direct the first episode.
Craig Mazin has stated the season will be "significantly larger" than previous ones.
What's new in Season 3?
This season adapts the second half of The Last of Us Part II, shifting focus to Abby (Kaitlyn Dever) and her journey with the Washington Liberation Front, plus more from Ellie and Dina (Isabela Merced).
Neil Druckmann has stepped back from day-to-day work but will still keep an eye on things behind the scenes.