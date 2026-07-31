'Legend of Karna' review: SonyLIV show feels rushed and half-baked

Produced by Graphic India and directed by Kang and Navin John, the show follows Karna, the son of Kunti and the Sun God Surya.

Unaware of his royal lineage and raised by a charioteer, he becomes an extraordinary warrior and gains stature after befriending Kuru prince Duryodhan.

The voice cast includes Anup Soni, Samay Thakkar, Shaktee Singh, and Shahid Zafar, among others.