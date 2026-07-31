'Legend of Karna' review: SonyLIV show feels rushed and half-baked
What's the story
The expansive, endless Mahabharata is a treasure trove of captivating stories. The more you dig, the more you crave. Indian filmmakers have adapted the saga numerous times, and SonyLIV's animated series The Legend of Karna is another addition to this list. Created by Sharad Devarajan and Jeevan J. Kang, the project is ambitious and aesthetic, but suffers from patchy storytelling.
Plot
Meet the voice cast and crew
Produced by Graphic India and directed by Kang and Navin John, the show follows Karna, the son of Kunti and the Sun God Surya.
Unaware of his royal lineage and raised by a charioteer, he becomes an extraordinary warrior and gains stature after befriending Kuru prince Duryodhan.
The voice cast includes Anup Soni, Samay Thakkar, Shaktee Singh, and Shahid Zafar, among others.
#1
What works: The project quickly draws you in
Karna boasts one of the most fascinating stories in Indian mythology.
Wronged since birth and repeatedly ridiculed for his lowly caste, he led a difficult, complex life.
But he was also a gray, flawed character, whose unwavering loyalty to the Kauravas raises moral questions.
In the first frame, when a dying Bhishma Pitamah recalls his tragic story, you are immediately drawn in.
#2
Voice cast does the job well
There's a beautiful segment where Karna learns about the story of Sanjna and Chhaya, and if you're unaware of the tale, you're in for a surprise.
I also enjoyed most of the voice-acting, especially by Bajrang Bali Singh and Zafar, who voice Bheem and Duryodhan, respectively.
The show also makes space for memorable scenes between Karna and his father, Adhiratha, revealing Karna's humane side.
#3
Why the show ultimately fails
Despite such an intriguing hero as its focal theme, it's deeply disappointing how the show opts for a surface-level approach.
Several important parts of Karna's story are lazily glossed over; if you don't know him already, the narrative has nothing for you.
The series goes in wayward directions with unnecessary sub-plots and supporting characters, and it is simply not exciting enough for mythology aficionados.
#4
Not enough memorable supporting characters
The dialogue-heavy series lacks a seamless flow.
Surprisingly, Arjun, Karna's biggest rival, lacks the aura and gravitas for us to take him seriously.
Five episodes are not enough to tell such a mammoth story, and because the series ends abruptly, you eventually feel cheated.
There are also caricaturish villains, with the main antagonist flaunting his surma!
Is this a mainstream Bollywood film?
Verdict
Just about watchable; 2.5/5 stars
The Legend of Karna wastes a fertile premise and a dependable voice cast.
With five fast-paced episodes, the show has neither ample time nor the vision to stick the landing.
This rushed storytelling approach, combined with a lack of well-rounded characters, crushes the project.
Karna has an extraordinary, unforgettable story, but the series fails him.
2.5/5 stars.