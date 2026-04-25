'The Legend of Vox Machina' S4 June 3 Prime Video Entertainment Apr 25, 2026

Vox Machina fans, mark your calendars: Season four lands on Prime Video June 3, 2026!

You'll get the first three episodes right away, then new ones every week.

This season picks up after the Chroma Conclave arc and throws the crew into a fresh showdown with The Whispered One in their wild world of Exandria.