'The Legend of Vox Machina' S4 June 3 Prime Video
Entertainment
Vox Machina fans, mark your calendars: Season four lands on Prime Video June 3, 2026!
You'll get the first three episodes right away, then new ones every week.
This season picks up after the Chroma Conclave arc and throws the crew into a fresh showdown with The Whispered One in their wild world of Exandria.
Bailey Jaffe Johnson back as voices
Expect a mix of action, laughs, and darker twists as each character faces new challenges.
Laura Bailey, Tailesin Jaffe, and Ashley Johnson return to voice your favorite heroes.
Involving Critical Role Productions with Brandon Auman as showrunner and executive producers Matthew Mercer and Sam Riegel, the show keeps its fantasy/action roots strong, and it's already rocking an IMDb score of 8.5/10.