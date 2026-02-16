'The Lincoln Lawyer' S04: Netflix hit gets renewed for Season 5

Meanwhile, here's what to expect from 'The Lincoln Lawyer' S05

This season flips the script: defense attorney Mickey Haller finds himself accused of murder, forcing him to fight for his own innocence instead of someone else's.

Critics are loving it—a perfect Rotten Tomatoes score keeps the show's streak alive, while audience reaction has been mixed, with some positive comments despite complaints about filler (even if the pace feels slow at times).

With all this buzz, Netflix has greenlit a fifth season based on Michael Connelly's Resurrection Walk, filming soon in LA.