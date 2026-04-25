Brendan Fraser's 'The Mummy 4' advanced to October 2027

Universal Pictures has announced that The Mummy 4 will now release on October 15, 2027. This is a significant change from its original May 2028 schedule, marking a seven-month advancement. The studio's decision to revise its entire release calendar has also resulted in Miami Vice '85 taking over the May 19, 2028 slot.

Cast reunion Fraser, Weisz, and Hannah to reprise iconic roles Brendan Fraser and Rachel Weisz are set to reprise their roles as Rick O'Connell and Evelyn in The Mummy 4. This marks their first collaboration on a Mummy film since 2001's The Mummy Returns. John Hannah will also return as Jonathan Carnahan, Evelyn's brother. This reunion is particularly significant given Fraser's recent career resurgence and Weisz's Oscar-winning trajectory.

Production timeline Filming set to begin in August 2026 Filming for The Mummy 4 is scheduled to begin in August 2026, with locations set in London and Morocco. This tight schedule gives the creative team just 16 months from the start of principal photography to the October 2027 release. The choice of Morocco as a filming location reflects an intention to honor the franchise's archeological adventure roots by using authentic Middle Eastern and North African landscapes.

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