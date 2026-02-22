'The Night Agent' season 4: Is it happening?
Entertainment
The Night Agent just dropped its third season on February 19, but Netflix hasn't given the green light for season 4 yet.
The show follows Peter Sutherland (Gabriel Basso) as he tackles high-stakes conspiracies and shady enemies.
Where to watch 'The Night Agent'
Creator Shawn Ryan is still hopeful for more episodes—he even set up a writers' room in 2025 to keep ideas flowing.
Season 3 was shot in places like New York City and Istanbul, but Sony Pictures Television is eyeing Los Angeles next, thanks to a $31.6 million tax credit they secured last November.
For now, you can binge all three seasons on Netflix while waiting for news on season 4.