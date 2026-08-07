'The Odyssey' loses momentum; yet to cross ₹190cr in India
What's the story
The Hollywood film The Odyssey, directed by Christopher Nolan, has continued its steady run at the box office. On Thursday (Day 21), the movie collected a net of ₹2.15 crore across 1,168 shows in India. This takes its total India gross collections to an impressive ₹189.21 crore and total India net collections to ₹158.75 crore so far. However, the weekly dip and the release of Spider-Man 4 stopped it from truly capitalizing on its craze.
Box office details
Film witnessed a significant drop in collections after 1st weekend
The Odyssey had a strong start with Day 1 (July 17, Friday) collections of ₹17.4 crore from 8,413 shows. It peaked on Day 2 (Saturday) with earnings of ₹22 crore from 8,791 shows.
However, the film witnessed a significant drop in collections after the first weekend, with earnings falling to as low as ₹2 crore by Day 18 (Monday).
Despite this decline, it has managed to stay around the ₹2 crore mark on weekdays.
Language and regional analysis
English version dominated earnings on Thursday
On Thursday, The Odyssey's earnings were primarily driven by the English version, which contributed ₹2 crore to the net collection. The Hindi version added a mere ₹12 lakh, while the Tamil and Telugu versions contributed ₹2 lakh and ₹1 lakh, respectively.
Regionally, Chennai had the highest occupancy at 46.8%, followed by Kolkata with 26.5%, and Ahmedabad with 23.7%.
Movie overview
More about 'The Odyssey'
The Odyssey follows the journey of Odysseus (Matt Damon) as he faces a dangerous voyage back to Ithaca after the Trojan War, meeting creatures like the Cyclops Polyphemus and Sirens along the way.
The film features an ensemble cast including Tom Holland, Robert Pattinson, Anne Hathaway, Charlize Theron, Zendaya, and Lupita Nyong'o.
It was released in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu on July 17.