'The Odyssey' loses momentum; yet to cross ₹190cr in India

The Odyssey had a strong start with Day 1 (July 17, Friday) collections of ₹17.4 crore from 8,413 shows. It peaked on Day 2 (Saturday) with earnings of ₹22 crore from 8,791 shows.

However, the film witnessed a significant drop in collections after the first weekend, with earnings falling to as low as ₹2 crore by Day 18 (Monday).

Despite this decline, it has managed to stay around the ₹2 crore mark on weekdays.