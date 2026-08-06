'The Odyssey' is slow but steady; nears ₹190cr in India
What's the story
The Hollywood film The Odyssey, directed by Christopher Nolan, has added ₹2.15cr to its total collection on Day 20, taking the overall India gross to ₹186.44cr and net collections to ₹156.4cr. Despite a slight drop from the previous day's earnings of ₹2.4cr, the movie is still performing well at the box office with an occupancy rate of 41.4% across 1,205 shows on Wednesday (Day 20).
Language-wise earnings
English version dominates earnings
On Day 20, The Odyssey's earnings were primarily driven by the English version, which contributed ₹2cr (93%) to the total net collection.
The Hindi version added a modest ₹0.12cr (5.6%), while Tamil and Telugu versions brought in ₹0.02cr (0.9%) and ₹0.01cr (0.5%), respectively, reported Sacnilk.
Regional earnings
Regional variations and top cities for 'The Odyssey'
The Odyssey's Day 20 earnings were also influenced by regional variations.
The film's overall occupancy was highest in Chennai at 40.3%, followed by Kolkata (24.5%) and Bengaluru (23.5%).
In terms of shows, Bengaluru had the most with 106, while NCR and Hyderabad had 102 and 89 shows, respectively.
Film information
About the film
The Odyssey is an action, epic, and fantasy film with a runtime of two hours 55 minutes.
The movie features an ensemble cast including Matt Damon, Tom Holland, Robert Pattinson, Zendaya, Lupita Nyong'o, Anne Hathaway, and Charlize Theron.
It was released in theaters on July 17 in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.