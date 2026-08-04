'The Odyssey' remains strong; crosses ₹180cr gross in India

On Day 18, The Odyssey's net collection was dominated by English, which contributed ₹1.9cr at an occupancy rate of 47%.

Hindi followed with a mere ₹0.07cr (16% occupancy), while Tamil and Telugu languages contributed ₹0.02cr (39% occupancy) and ₹0.01cr (14% occupancy), respectively.

The film's overall language-wise breakdown shows English leading with a staggering ₹126.4cr from 54,872 shows and an impressive 67.6% occupancy rate across India.