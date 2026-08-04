'The Odyssey' remains strong; crosses ₹180cr gross in India
What's the story
Christopher Nolan's latest epic, The Odyssey, has crossed the ₹150cr net mark in India. However, it witnessed a significant drop of 64.6% in its collection on Day 18 (Monday) compared to the previous day. The film managed to rake in ₹2cr across 1,167 shows on Monday (Day 18), taking its total India gross collections to ₹181.03cr and total India net collections to ₹151.85cr so far.
Language-wise analysis
Language-wise collection breakdown
On Day 18, The Odyssey's net collection was dominated by English, which contributed ₹1.9cr at an occupancy rate of 47%.
Hindi followed with a mere ₹0.07cr (16% occupancy), while Tamil and Telugu languages contributed ₹0.02cr (39% occupancy) and ₹0.01cr (14% occupancy), respectively.
The film's overall language-wise breakdown shows English leading with a staggering ₹126.4cr from 54,872 shows and an impressive 67.6% occupancy rate across India.
Collection trend
Day-wise collection and occupancy rates
The Odyssey's day-wise collection trend shows a steady performance in its initial days. It started strong with ₹17.4cr on Day 1 (July 17) and peaked at ₹22cr on Day 2.
The film's occupancy rates on Day 18 varied across different times of the day, with the highest being during night shows at 24.78%.
Major cities like Bengaluru, Mumbai, Pune, Kolkata, Chennai, Kochi, and Ahmedabad contributed significantly to its overall earnings.
Film overview
About 'The Odyssey'
The Odyssey, an action-epic fantasy film, is based on Homer's epic poem The Odyssey. It follows the journey of Odysseus as he attempts to return home after the Trojan War.
The film features a star-studded cast including Tom Holland, Robert Pattinson, Anne Hathaway, Charlize Theron, Zendaya, and Lupita Nyong'o.
It was released in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu on July 17.