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Home / News / Entertainment News / 'The Odyssey' earns ₹150cr in India by Day 17
'The Odyssey' earns ₹150cr in India by Day 17
'The Odyssey' box office collection

'The Odyssey' earns ₹150cr in India by Day 17

By Shreya Mukherjee
Aug 03, 2026
10:05 am
What's the story

Christopher Nolan's latest film, The Odyssey, has reportedly raked in a net collection of ₹5.65 crore on Day 17 of its release. This is a slight dip from the previous day's collection of ₹5.8 crore, according to Sacnilk. The film has now crossed the ₹178 crore gross mark in India, and total net collections have reached ₹150 crore so far.

Collection breakdown

'The Odyssey' in numbers

On Day 17 (August 2), The Odyssey was screened across 1,239 shows. The film's net collection in India was ₹5.65 crore, a drop of 2.6% from the previous day's net collection of ₹5.8 crore.

The film's total gross collections in India have now reached ₹178.67 crore, with total net collections at ₹149.85 crore so far, per Sacnilk.

Language breakdown

Version-wise breakdown and overall occupancy

On Day 17, The Odyssey's net collection was ₹5.65 crore with an overall occupancy of 69.3%.

The film's English version contributed the most to the earnings with ₹5.25 crore and an occupancy of 74%.

Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu versions contributed ₹0.35 crore (47%), ₹0.04 crore (86%), and ₹0.01 crore (35%), respectively, to the total earnings on Day 17.

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Regional breakdown

Top major regions for the film on Day 17

The Odyssey's English version saw the highest occupancy in major regions on Day 17.

Chennai topped the list with an overall occupancy of 91%, followed by Bengaluru at 68.3%, Hyderabad at 55.8%, and Mumbai at 53.5%.

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Film overview

About the film and cast ensemble

The Odyssey is a retelling of Homer's epic poem about the Greek King Odysseus's 10-year journey home after the Trojan War.

The film stars Matt Damon as Odysseus, Tom Holland as Telemachus, Zendaya as Athena, Robert Pattinson as Antinous, Lupita Nyong'o as Helen of Troy and Clytemnestra, Anne Hathaway as Penelope, and Charlize Theron as Calypso.

It was released in theaters on July 17.

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