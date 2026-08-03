'The Odyssey' earns ₹150cr in India by Day 17

On Day 17 (August 2), The Odyssey was screened across 1,239 shows. The film's net collection in India was ₹5.65 crore, a drop of 2.6% from the previous day's net collection of ₹5.8 crore.

The film's total gross collections in India have now reached ₹178.67 crore, with total net collections at ₹149.85 crore so far, per Sacnilk.