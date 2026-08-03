'The Odyssey' earns ₹150cr in India by Day 17
What's the story
Christopher Nolan's latest film, The Odyssey, has reportedly raked in a net collection of ₹5.65 crore on Day 17 of its release. This is a slight dip from the previous day's collection of ₹5.8 crore, according to Sacnilk. The film has now crossed the ₹178 crore gross mark in India, and total net collections have reached ₹150 crore so far.
Collection breakdown
'The Odyssey' in numbers
On Day 17 (August 2), The Odyssey was screened across 1,239 shows. The film's net collection in India was ₹5.65 crore, a drop of 2.6% from the previous day's net collection of ₹5.8 crore.
The film's total gross collections in India have now reached ₹178.67 crore, with total net collections at ₹149.85 crore so far, per Sacnilk.
Language breakdown
Version-wise breakdown and overall occupancy
On Day 17, The Odyssey's net collection was ₹5.65 crore with an overall occupancy of 69.3%.
The film's English version contributed the most to the earnings with ₹5.25 crore and an occupancy of 74%.
Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu versions contributed ₹0.35 crore (47%), ₹0.04 crore (86%), and ₹0.01 crore (35%), respectively, to the total earnings on Day 17.
Film overview
About the film and cast ensemble
The Odyssey is a retelling of Homer's epic poem about the Greek King Odysseus's 10-year journey home after the Trojan War.
The film stars Matt Damon as Odysseus, Tom Holland as Telemachus, Zendaya as Athena, Robert Pattinson as Antinous, Lupita Nyong'o as Helen of Troy and Clytemnestra, Anne Hathaway as Penelope, and Charlize Theron as Calypso.
It was released in theaters on July 17.