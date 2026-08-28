'Odyssey' returns to IMAX screens, dethroning 'Toxic' in 2 days

A source told Bollywood Hungama, "Even on its last day, The Odyssey ran with 43% occupancy, which was unbelievable."

"It proved that there was a lot of gas left in the tank."

"Warner Bros., which distributed The Odyssey, asked for just one show in IMAX, considering the continued demand from August 26."

"Sadly, the demand was not accepted as the distributors of Toxic were clear that they wanted all shows in IMAX."