'Odyssey' returns to IMAX screens, dethroning 'Toxic' in 2 days
What's the story
In an unprecedented turn of events, The Odyssey has made a swift return to IMAX screens across India, only two days after being removed from the lineup. The film was initially taken off to make way for the Yash starrer Toxic, but due to Toxic's underperformance, The Odyssey is back on screen.
Film's return
'It proved that there was a lot of gas...'
A source told Bollywood Hungama, "Even on its last day, The Odyssey ran with 43% occupancy, which was unbelievable."
"It proved that there was a lot of gas left in the tank."
"Warner Bros., which distributed The Odyssey, asked for just one show in IMAX, considering the continued demand from August 26."
"Sadly, the demand was not accepted as the distributors of Toxic were clear that they wanted all shows in IMAX."
Film's comeback
'It was expected that, if at all this happened...'
After Toxic's lackluster performance, IMAX theaters have decided to bring back The Odyssey.
The source added, "It was expected that, if at all this happened, it would happen next week or after a fortnight."
"No one imagined that The Odyssey would be back in just two days."
Screening expansion
Check out the list of theaters screening 'The Odyssey'
PVR Lower Parel and Cinepolis Seawoods will have two shows of The Odyssey, while Delhi's IMAX cinemas have also come on board with one show each.
Cinepolis Aundh and Inox Megaplex in Pune, along with Inox Megaplex in Lucknow, will screen one show on Friday before increasing it to two from Saturday.
Rajhans Surat and Inox South City Kolkata will also play two shows.