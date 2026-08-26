'Toxic' forces 'The Odyssey' out of IMAX screens: Report 

The Odyssey, distributed by Warner Bros., had been performing exceptionally well in IMAX theaters.

The source added, "Even after so many days and weeks, several shows across the country are going house-full."

"In fact, on Tuesday...the last day of the film in IMAX, the shows were running with huge occupancy."

"Warner Bros...asked for just one show in IMAX...from August 26. Sadly, the demand was not accepted as the distributors of Toxic were clear that they wanted all shows in IMAX."