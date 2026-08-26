'Toxic' forces 'The Odyssey' out of IMAX screens: Report
What's the story
Despite a remarkable 40-day run in IMAX theaters across India, The Odyssey was removed from most IMAX screens on Wednesday. The decision comes as the Yash-starrer Toxic was released on August 26, and it is also an IMAX release. A source told Bollywood Hungama that Toxic's distributors demanded all IMAX shows due to its immense buzz.
Audience turnout
'The Odyssey's exceptional performance in IMAX
The Odyssey, distributed by Warner Bros., had been performing exceptionally well in IMAX theaters.
The source added, "Even after so many days and weeks, several shows across the country are going house-full."
"In fact, on Tuesday...the last day of the film in IMAX, the shows were running with huge occupancy."
"Warner Bros...asked for just one show in IMAX...from August 26. Sadly, the demand was not accepted as the distributors of Toxic were clear that they wanted all shows in IMAX."
Exception made
One theater continues to screen 'The Odyssey'
Despite the decision to remove The Odyssey from IMAX screens, there is one exception. The Broadway Cinemas in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu, will continue screening two shows of The Odyssey from August 26.
This theater will play The Odyssey at 11:30am and 11:00pm while Toxic will be screened at 7:40am, 3:10pm, and 7:05pm.
Box office
Record-breaking collections of 'The Odyssey' in India
The Odyssey has reportedly earned around ₹184.23cr in India over its 40-day run.
Notably, the film's earnings from IMAX alone are close to ₹90-91cr, accounting for nearly half of its total collections in India.
On August 25, the last day of its full-fledged IMAX run, the film collected ₹71L just from IMAX screenings with an impressive occupancy rate of 43%.
Potential earnings
'The Odyssey' could have been a record-breaker
An industry insider said, "Had The Odyssey been allowed even one show on each IMAX screen, it had the potential to cross the ₹100 crore mark from IMAX alone."
"It would have been a record difficult to beat for years to come."
The source also hinted that "Maybe, after a week or two, The Odyssey may make a comeback in IMAX."