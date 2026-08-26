Yash's 'Toxic' could earn a whopping ₹130cr on Day 1

Toxic is likely to match or surpass Dhurandhar 2's massive opening at the box office.

The Ranveer Singh-starrer had collected ₹102.55cr net in India on its first day. Its India gross stood at ₹174.6cr, while its worldwide gross collection reached ₹226.6cr.

If Toxic maintains high occupancy throughout the day, especially in Hindi, Kannada, and Telugu markets, it could give a tough fight to Dhurandhar 2's record-breaking Day 1 collection.