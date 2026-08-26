Yash's 'Toxic' could earn a whopping ₹130cr on Day 1
What's the story
Yash's latest film Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups was released on Wednesday (August 26). The gangster action-drama, directed by Geetu Mohandas, has generated a lot of buzz ahead of its release. According to Sacnilk, the film has earned ₹58.27cr with over 18.48 lakh tickets sold across 25,654 shows (without block seats). Once the block seats are included, the haul goes to ₹73.43cr. This suggests that Toxic could earn between ₹100 and ₹130 crore on its opening day in India.
Potential showdown
'Toxic' inches closer to 'Dhurandhar 2's record
Toxic is likely to match or surpass Dhurandhar 2's massive opening at the box office.
The Ranveer Singh-starrer had collected ₹102.55cr net in India on its first day. Its India gross stood at ₹174.6cr, while its worldwide gross collection reached ₹226.6cr.
If Toxic maintains high occupancy throughout the day, especially in Hindi, Kannada, and Telugu markets, it could give a tough fight to Dhurandhar 2's record-breaking Day 1 collection.
Strategic move
'Toxic' is releasing without big competition
The decision to postpone Toxic's earlier release date to avoid a clash with Dhurandhar 2 has worked in its favor. The film is releasing without any major Bollywood competition.
It is also getting attention in the Hindi market with early morning shows planned in several Hindi-speaking areas, some starting as early as 6:00am.
Toxic is likely to mark ₹40cr+ opening solely from its Hindi version.
Film details
Everything to know about 'Toxic'
Set in Goa, Toxic follows Raya (Yash), a powerful gangster who builds a large criminal empire through violence and betrayal.
The story also focuses on his relationship with his sister Ganga (Nayanthara) and the people connected to his criminal world.
The film stars Kiara Advani, Huma Qureshi, Tara Sutaria, and Rukmini Vasanth, too. Produced by KVN Productions on a reported budget of around ₹500 crore, Toxic was shot simultaneously in Kannada and English.