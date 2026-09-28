Nani's 'The Paradise' nears ₹100cr in India

After four days, The Paradise's total net collection in India stands at ₹92.1 crore, with a gross collection of ₹109 crore.

The film's overall occupancy on Sunday was 35.7%, indicating a slight increase from Saturday's 33.4%.

The Telugu version contributed the most to the fourth-day earnings, raking in ₹13.6 crore from 3,560 shows across India with an occupancy rate of 49%.