Nani's 'The Paradise' nears ₹100cr in India
What's the story
Nani's action drama The Paradise has witnessed a steady box office performance despite mixed reviews. On Sunday, the film's earnings saw a slight uptick with a net collection of ₹15.7 crore in India, reported Sacnilk. This was 3% higher than Saturday's collection of ₹15.25 crore from 6,889 shows and occupancy of 33.4%.
Collection breakdown
'The Paradise': Breakdown of Sunday collections in India
After four days, The Paradise's total net collection in India stands at ₹92.1 crore, with a gross collection of ₹109 crore.
The film's overall occupancy on Sunday was 35.7%, indicating a slight increase from Saturday's 33.4%.
The Telugu version contributed the most to the fourth-day earnings, raking in ₹13.6 crore from 3,560 shows across India with an occupancy rate of 49%.
Regional earnings
Other versions of 'The Paradise'
The Hindi version of The Paradise collected ₹1.9 crore from 2,803 shows with an occupancy rate of 21%.
The Tamil version added ₹20 lakh from 401 shows, also with a 21% occupancy rate.
The film's Telugu 2D version recorded a higher overall occupancy of 45.12%, while the Hindi 2D version had an overall occupancy of 25.09%.
Initial earnings
Looking back at the film's box office journey
The Paradise started its journey with a Day 0 (Wednesday) collection of ₹11.6 crore from 900 shows.
The film's first-day collection was ₹34.65 crore from 9,732 shows with an overall occupancy of 49.3%.
On the second day, it earned ₹14.9 crore from 7,049 shows.
The movie's worldwide gross collection now stands at ₹138.25 crore after adding ₹2 crore from overseas markets on Day 4.
Film synopsis
More about 'The Paradise'
Directed by Srikanth Odela, The Paradise also stars Mohan Babu, Kayadu Lohar, Sonali Kulkarni, and Raghav Juyal.
The film is set in the slums of 1980s Secunderabad and narrates the story of a marginalized community facing social discrimination and being denied basic rights.
Keerthy Suresh makes a special appearance in the film.