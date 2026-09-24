Nani's 'The Paradise' collects ₹50cr+ in advance bookings

The Paradise has sold 23.67 lakh tickets for 24,816 shows with an occupancy rate of 28%, per Sacnilk.

Telangana emerged as the top state for The Paradise with a gross of ₹11.37cr, followed by Andhra Pradesh at ₹5.44cr and Karnataka at ₹2.18cr.

The first day (Thursday) leads with ₹23.77cr in advance bookings, while Hyderabad is the top city with a gross of ₹8.3cr.

Other notable cities include Bengaluru with ₹1.6cr and Vizag-Visakhapatnam with ₹1.14cr in Andhra Pradesh.