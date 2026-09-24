Nani's 'The Paradise' collects ₹50cr+ in advance bookings
What's the story
The much-anticipated film The Paradise, starring Nani, has reportedly raked in a whopping ₹50.17cr from advance bookings across seven show dates. The film is set to have its premiere on Wednesday (September 23) and will be released in theaters on Thursday (September 24). The first day of the release is expected to contribute significantly to the overall gross.
Booking breakdown
Day-wise breakdown of advance ticket sales for 'The Paradise'
The Paradise has sold 23.67 lakh tickets for 24,816 shows with an occupancy rate of 28%, per Sacnilk.
Telangana emerged as the top state for The Paradise with a gross of ₹11.37cr, followed by Andhra Pradesh at ₹5.44cr and Karnataka at ₹2.18cr.
The first day (Thursday) leads with ₹23.77cr in advance bookings, while Hyderabad is the top city with a gross of ₹8.3cr.
Other notable cities include Bengaluru with ₹1.6cr and Vizag-Visakhapatnam with ₹1.14cr in Andhra Pradesh.
Language breakdown
Format breakdown of 'The Paradise'
The majority of the gross for The Paradise came from Telugu 2D shows (₹19.5 crore), accounting for 94% of the total revenue.
Hindi and Tamil 2D shows contributed ₹60.94 lakh and ₹52.19 lakh, respectively, to the overall earnings.
Premium formats such as IMAX, 4DX, Dolby, ICE, and EPIQ made up just 1% of the total gross from under 1% of the shows.
Time analysis
Show timings and occupancy rates
The evening shows for The Paradise are filling up the fastest, with a 23% occupancy rate across 2,741 shows.
On the other hand, afternoon shows are comparatively slower at a 21% occupancy rate across 3,826 shows.
Morning shows before noon have an occupancy rate of 21% across 3,080 shows, while night shows from 7:00pm onward have a slightly higher occupancy rate of 22% across 4,084 shows.