Nani's 'The Paradise' has a bumper start; earns ₹77cr globally

The Day 1 collection of ₹34.65 crore marks a whopping 198.7% increase from the previous day's net collection of ₹11.6 crore through advance sales.

The pre-sales were recorded on Wednesday, September 23, across 900 shows with an impressive occupancy rate of 79%.

On Thursday, the film's India net collection skyrocketed to ₹34.65 crore with an overall occupancy rate of 49.3% across a staggering 9,732 shows!