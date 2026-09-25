Nani's 'The Paradise' has a bumper start; earns ₹77cr globally
What's the story
The Paradise, starring Nani and Raghav Juyal, has made a spectacular debut at the box office. The film raked in a net of ₹34.65 crore across 9,732 shows on its first day (Thursday), taking the total India gross collections to ₹54.9 crore and total India net collections to ₹46.25 crore so far. Its overseas earnings have also been impressive, with a total of ₹22 crore in gross collections, bringing its worldwide gross collection to an astounding ₹76.9 crore!
Collection surge
'The Paradise' sees nearly 200% growth from premiere show sales
The Day 1 collection of ₹34.65 crore marks a whopping 198.7% increase from the previous day's net collection of ₹11.6 crore through advance sales.
The pre-sales were recorded on Wednesday, September 23, across 900 shows with an impressive occupancy rate of 79%.
On Thursday, the film's India net collection skyrocketed to ₹34.65 crore with an overall occupancy rate of 49.3% across a staggering 9,732 shows!
Language-wise breakdown
Breakdown of Day 1 collection by version
The Telugu version of The Paradise emerged as the biggest contributor to the Day 1 India net collection. It earned ₹31.3 crore from 6,203 shows, with an impressive occupancy rate of 62.9%.
The Hindi version collected ₹2.25 crore from 2,632 shows, with a lower occupancy rate of 24%.
The Tamil version added ₹1.1 crore from 897 shows at an occupancy rate of 30%.
Regional performance
Overall occupancy rates for Day 1 by version
The Telugu 2D version of The Paradise recorded an overall occupancy rate of 62.56% on Day 1.
Morning shows had a 59.08% occupancy, while afternoon shows saw a slight increase to 61.38%.
Evening shows performed even better at 64.23%, with night shows hitting the highest figure at an impressive 65.54%.
The Tamil version also performed well, with an overall occupancy rate of 46.18%.
Critical reception
'The Paradise' receives mixed reviews from critics
Despite its box office success, The Paradise has received mixed reviews from critics and viewers alike.
Directed by Srikanth Odela, it also stars Mohan Babu, Sonali Kulkarni, and Kayadu Lohar in pivotal roles.
It has been rated Adults-Only (A) for its violent content.