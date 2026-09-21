'The Paradise' set for September 24 release, awarded a certificate

Nani said, "The Paradise is the most tiring film of my career, both physically and mentally."

Srikanth Odela said, "It is a story about a mother and son, and also about a marginalized community."

Director Srikanth Odela keeps the action grounded: no wild underwater scenes or massive brawls here; instead, every bit of action ties back to the characters' emotions.

Early teasers and songs are getting lots of love already, so expectations are high for release day.