'The Paradise' set for September 24 release, awarded a certificate
Nani's new film, The Paradise, is set to release in theaters on September 24. After 21 cuts, it's been given an A certificate.
To keep the buzz going, the team just dropped a fresh track called Anjaana Anjaani, composed and sung by Anirudh Ravichander with Sublahshini and lyrics by Kittu Vissapragada, which brings a hint of romance to the film's otherwise intense vibe.
Nani calls 'The Paradise' most tiring
Nani said, "The Paradise is the most tiring film of my career, both physically and mentally."
Srikanth Odela said, "It is a story about a mother and son, and also about a marginalized community."
Director Srikanth Odela keeps the action grounded: no wild underwater scenes or massive brawls here; instead, every bit of action ties back to the characters' emotions.
Early teasers and songs are getting lots of love already, so expectations are high for release day.