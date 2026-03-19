'The Perfect Pour': Guillermo del Toro directs PATRON campaign

PATRON is made in Jalisco, Mexico with just three ingredients: 100% Weber Blue Agave, water, and yeast. Over 60 artisans handcraft each bottle. Del Toro summed up their approach: "Perfection isn't rushed — it's built frame by frame, pour by pour." PATRON's team says they never cut corners on quality.

Campaign rollout and brand significance

"The Perfect Pour" will roll out across TV, online video, digital and social channels in the US with debuts planned in additional international markets later this year.

This big push comes soon after Frankenstein won multiple Oscars in technical categories and keeps PATRON front and center as a top-tier tequila brand.