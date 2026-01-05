Next Article
'The Pitt' sweeps top honors at Critics Choice Awards
Entertainment
Big night for "The Pitt" at the 31st Critics Choice Awards—taking home Best Drama Series and seeing Noah Wyle win Best Actor, who thanked his wife, Sara Wells.
The show edged out favorites like "Alien: Earth" and "Severance" to grab the spotlight.
More winners: Standout performances and comedy gold
Katherine LaNasa snagged Best Supporting Actress for her role in "The Pitt," while limited series "Adolescence" picked up Best Limited Series, with cast members Stephen Graham, Owen Cooper, and Erin Doherty also recognized.
Over in comedy, "The Studio" earned bragging rights as Best Comedy Series during the ceremony at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica.