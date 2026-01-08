'The Raja Saab' advance booking: Prabhas-starrer has already earned ₹10cr 

The much-awaited horror-comedy The Raja Saab, starring Prabhas , is witnessing a solid advance booking trend. For its first day on Friday (January 9), the film has already earned over ₹5 crore gross across India. Per Sacnilk, the film raked in ₹5.35 crore gross (excluding blocked seats) from 6,162 shows in India. With blocked seats included, the total earnings from pre-ticket sales have reached an impressive ₹10.11 crore!

Regional breakdown 'The Raja Saab' pre-sales: Andhra Pradesh leads the way Andhra Pradesh has emerged as the top-performing state for The Raja Saab's pre-sales, contributing ₹4.25 crore (₹7.32 crore with blocked seats). Karnataka and Tamil Nadu followed with ₹1.74 crore and ₹20 lakh in pre-ticket sales (with blocked seats), respectively. The Maruthi film is set to hit theaters solo on January 9, 2026, as its main competition, Vijay's Jana Nayagan, will not be able to meet its release date owing to a certification limbo.

Legal update 'The Raja Saab' granted relief in ticket price hike case Meanwhile, the Telangana High Court on Wednesday granted relief to the makers of The Raja Saab in the ticket price hike case. The government has allowed increased pricing for paid premieres and regular shows of the film across the state. Paid premiere shows were to start from Thursday, with tickets priced at ₹1,000 for special screenings.