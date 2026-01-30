It had released in January

When, where to watch Prabhas's 'The Raja Saab' on OTT

By Shreya Mukherjee 12:55 pm Jan 30, 202612:55 pm

What's the story

The much-anticipated film, The Raja Saab, starring Prabhas, Nidhhi Agerwal, and Malavika Mohanan in lead roles, will be available on JioHotstar next week. The film will hit the OTT platform on February 6, as confirmed by JioHotstar's page for the film. Despite aggressive promotion and a budget of ₹450cr, the horror-comedy directed by Maruthi failed to impress at the box office. It only managed to earn ₹225cr according to Sacnilk.