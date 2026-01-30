When, where to watch Prabhas's 'The Raja Saab' on OTT
What's the story
The much-anticipated film, The Raja Saab, starring Prabhas, Nidhhi Agerwal, and Malavika Mohanan in lead roles, will be available on JioHotstar next week. The film will hit the OTT platform on February 6, as confirmed by JioHotstar's page for the film. Despite aggressive promotion and a budget of ₹450cr, the horror-comedy directed by Maruthi failed to impress at the box office. It only managed to earn ₹225cr according to Sacnilk.
Streaming information
'The Raja Saab' OTT release and streaming details
JioHotstar had acquired the digital rights for The Raja Saab, a development news portals have confirmed earlier. The premiere date got confirmed later. Despite the film's box office failure, the OTT deal reportedly brought in a decent amount for the makers. However, they are still facing losses close to ₹100cr due to its poor performance.
Film backlash
'The Raja Saab' faced criticism and trolling
The Raja Saab was heavily trolled for its portrayal of Prabhas, overuse of CGI, and execution of action sequences. Director Maruthi has been particularly criticized for the film's failure. The film's narrative revolves around a grandson's quest to find his grandfather, who has become an evil spirit residing in a haunted house.