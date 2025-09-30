'The Raja Saab' sets massive benchmarks ahead of January release Entertainment Sep 30, 2025

Prabhas's next film, The Raja Saab, is already grabbing attention. Its Hindi rights sold for a massive ₹75 crore, and OTT rights crossed ₹100 crore.

With a North American breakeven set at $10 million, this is one of the biggest pre-release deals since Kalki 2898 AD.

The movie drops on January 9, 2026, and will go head-to-head with Thalapathy Vijay's Jana Nayagan.