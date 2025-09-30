Next Article
'The Raja Saab' sets massive benchmarks ahead of January release
Entertainment
Prabhas's next film, The Raja Saab, is already grabbing attention. Its Hindi rights sold for a massive ₹75 crore, and OTT rights crossed ₹100 crore.
With a North American breakeven set at $10 million, this is one of the biggest pre-release deals since Kalki 2898 AD.
The movie drops on January 9, 2026, and will go head-to-head with Thalapathy Vijay's Jana Nayagan.
Prabhas to play dual roles in 'The Raja Saab'
Directed by Maruthi, The Raja Saab brings Prabhas into comedy-horror territory—and he's playing two roles!
The cast also includes Sanjay Dutt, Nidhhi Agerwal, Malavika Mohanan, and Riddhi Kumar.
It's a noticeable shift from his usual action-heavy films like Baahubali 2 (which made $22 million in North America), showing just how much range—and box office pull—he has.