Robert Pattinson likely to become the next James Bond?
What's the story
Actor Robert Pattinson, known for his roles in The Twilight Saga and The Batman, is reportedly the frontrunner to play James Bond in the next installment of the iconic franchise. Per reports, Pattinson has been offered a three-film deal with less commitment compared to Josh O'Connor and Jack Lowden, who would need to sign for four Bond films if chosen. The 40-year-old's name has been in contention since 2019, when former Bond producer Barbara Broccoli expressed her interest in him.
Casting details
Pattinson's 'Dune 3' director to helm Bond movie
A report by Puck also revealed that director Danny Boyle has previously praised Pattinson's acting skills.
Denis Villeneuve, who worked together with him on Dune: Part Three, is currently directing the next Bond film.
The other actors in contention for the role are Nicholas Hoult, Lowden, O'Connor, and Callum Turner. However, no one has been confirmed as out of the race yet.
Journalist Jeff Sneider tweeted that a final name, most likely Pattinson, might be announced on Tuesday.
Career trajectory
His career trajectory and recent successes
Pattinson started his career as Cedric Diggory in Harry Potter and then became Edward Cullen in The Twilight Saga.
He later moved into indie films like Good Time and High Life before becoming Batman in Matt Reeves's film.
This has been a strong year for him, with critically praised films such as The Drama, The Odyssey, and Primetime.
Age factor
Pattinson's age sparks debate, but there is hope
Pattinson is 40, which is close to where past Bond actors started to age out.
However, Daniel Craig was 37 when he first took the role and continued well into his 50s.
Craig's casting initially faced backlash but proved successful, rebooting the series with Casino Royale. This shows how quickly early doubt can fade.
The last time Craig played 007 was in No Time to Die five years ago.