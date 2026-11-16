A report by Puck also revealed that director Danny Boyle has previously praised Pattinson's acting skills.

Denis Villeneuve, who worked together with him on Dune: Part Three, is currently directing the next Bond film.

The other actors in contention for the role are Nicholas Hoult, Lowden, O'Connor, and Callum Turner. However, no one has been confirmed as out of the race yet.

Journalist Jeff Sneider tweeted that a final name, most likely Pattinson, might be announced on Tuesday.