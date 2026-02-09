'Secret Agent': Oscar-nominated thriller hits Indian cinemas on February 27

The critically acclaimed international film, The Secret Agent, is set to hit Indian theaters on February 27. The movie has been lauded for its gripping narrative and has received numerous awards globally. Set against the backdrop of Brazil in 1977, it tells the story of a technology expert who returns to his hometown of Recife only to find himself embroiled in extreme danger.

Film's essence More about the film and its Indian release The Secret Agent has received widespread acclaim for its sharp social commentary. The film is being released in India by PictureWorks, one of the leading distributors of Hollywood films and global cinema. It releases movies across all genres and languages, including award-winning cinema from around the world.

Filmmaker's perspective Kleber Mendonca Filho, Wagner Moura on Indian release Director Kleber Mendonca Filho expressed his excitement about the film's Indian release. He said, "The Secret Agent is a film shaped by memory, personal, political, and cinematic." "Though set in 1977, it speaks to recurring patterns in society that still feel very present today." Lead actor Wagner Moura added that he was excited for Indian audiences to connect with the film's emotional and political resonance.

Advertisement