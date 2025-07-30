5 celebs you forgot appeared on 'Seinfeld'

Seinfeld, the show about nothing, took the world by storm in the '90s. Although its principal cast is widely recognized, the series also hosted many guest appearances that contributed to its episodes's humor and depth. Some of them weren't even known back then, but went on to become stars. Here's looking at some of them and their contributions to the iconic sitcom.

Dentist visit Bryan Cranston's early role Before he became famous for Breaking Bad, Bryan Cranston appeared as Dr. Tim Whatley, Jerry's dentist. His character was part of some memorable storylines, including one where Jerry suspects him of converting for jokes. Cranston's portrayal added a unique dynamic to the show, showcasing his comedic timing and paving the path for his future success.

Pretend girlfriend Courteney Cox before 'F.R.I.E.N.D.S' fame Courteney Cox appeared as Meryl, Jerry's pretend wife, in an episode where they exploit a dry-cleaning discount available only to married couples. The role was before her breakout performance on F.R.I.E.N.D.S. Her chemistry with Jerry Seinfeld not just provided laughs but also highlighted her potential as a leading lady.

Anti-Dentite episode Debra Messing's comedic turn Debra Messing appeared as Beth Lukner in two episodes of Seinfeld. Her character was involved in storylines that explored themes like infidelity and social faux pas. Messing's performance demonstrated her ability to handle comedic material effectively. This later contributed to her success on shows like Will & Grace.

Clown act Jon Favreau as Eric the Clown Jon Favreau portrayed Eric the Clown in an episode where George Costanza goes to a children's birthday party. Despite being in a clown's costume, Favreau's character was completely unaware of Bozo- something that sparked hilarious exchanges with George. This early role demonstrated Favreau's knack for comedy before he would rise to fame as a director of blockbuster movies.