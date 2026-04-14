'The Stranger in My Home' now streaming on Prime Video
Entertainment
Looking for a new thriller to binge? The Stranger in My Home is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video.
The story follows a couple, played by Sophia Bush and Chris Johnson, whose world is flipped when a stranger shows up claiming their daughter was switched at birth.
What follows is a tense dive into family secrets and DNA tests that shake up everything they thought they knew.
Released straight to streaming June 2025
Released straight to streaming in June 2025, the film also stars Chris Carmack, Amiah Miller, and Grace Aiello Antczak.
Written by Adele Parks and Chris Sivertson, with music by Matthew Rogers and cinematography from Nathan Wilson,
it currently has an IMDb score of 4.4/10, so you might want to watch it for the drama rather than the reviews!