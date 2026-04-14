'The Stranger in My Home' now streaming on Prime Video Entertainment Apr 14, 2026

Looking for a new thriller to binge? The Stranger in My Home is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

The story follows a couple, played by Sophia Bush and Chris Johnson, whose world is flipped when a stranger shows up claiming their daughter was switched at birth.

What follows is a tense dive into family secrets and DNA tests that shake up everything they thought they knew.