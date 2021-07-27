Three smashing Hollywood flicks to welcome Indians back to theaters

'The Suicide Squad' stars Margot Robbie, Idris Elba, John Cena, Sylvester Stallone, and Viola Davis among others

Studio Warner Bros Pictures will release The Suicide Squad, directed by James Gunn, in select Indian cinema halls on August 5, according to a release issued on Tuesday. The DC superhero action-adventure stars Margot Robbie, Idris Elba, John Cena, Sylvester Stallone, and Viola Davis among others. Notably, after a decline in COVID-19 cases, some states have permitted the resumption of operations in cinema halls.

'Mortal Kombat' to open in select cities this Friday

Action fantasy feature Mortal Kombat, another Warner Bros. Pictures title that was released on April 23 in Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana, will now open in select cities this Friday, July 30. The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It, starring Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga as real-life paranormal investigators, is also slated to release in select cities on August 13.

Theater owners are happy with the news of release

States, where cinema halls will reopen, include Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana, Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana. Theaters in Delhi opened on Monday at 50% occupancy. Kamal Gianchandani, CEO of PVR Pictures, said he is happy that the studio has come up with a slate of films to release in theaters after a slump in the cinema exhibition industry due to the pandemic-induced shutdown.

This is what Gianchandani, CEO of PVR Pictures, said

"It is heartening to know that Warner Bros. Pictures has announced the release dates of Mortal Kombat on July 30, The Suicide Squad 2 on August 5 and The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It on August 13," Gianchandani said.

'These Hollywood titles will help kickstart the exhibition industry'

"Many states have given permission for cinemas to re-open and the release of these movies in three consecutive weeks in multi-languages and multi-formats would surely give a boost to the industry," Gianchandani said. "These Hollywood titles will help kickstart the exhibition industry that has been facing severe headwinds for the last 5 Quarters," said Rajender Singh Jyala, Chief Programming Officer, INOX Leisure Ltd.

Excited to welcome back patrons to cinemas: CEO, Cinepolis India

Devang Sampat, CEO of the movie theater chain Cinepolis India, said the company is excited to welcome back their patrons to the cinemas. "To make their welcome a bit more special, Warner Bros. Pictures and Cinepolis will be greeting patrons with back-to-back releases like Mortal Kombat, The Suicide Squad, and The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It," he said.

100% of our staff has been vaccinated already: Sampat

"Safety of our patrons and employees is paramount and at Cinepolis we have ensured that 100% of our staff has been vaccinated already, thus providing a safe environment to all our patrons and employees," Sampat said.