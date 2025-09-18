Next Article
'The Summer I Turned Pretty' ending with feature film
Entertainment
Prime Video's fan-favorite series The Summer I Turned Pretty is officially ending with a feature film, announced during the Season 3 premiere in Paris on Wednesday.
Jenny Han—the author behind the original books and creator of the show—will write and direct this final chapter.
Series has been a huge hit for Prime Video
Since its 2022 debut, the series has built a huge following by exploring Belly Conklin's love triangle with Jeremiah and Conrad.
Han shared, "There is another big milestone left in Belly's journey, and I thought only a movie could give it its proper due."
Fans got closure after Season 3's finale saw Belly and Conrad together in Paris, and now the creators are excited to give the story a heartfelt sendoff on screen.