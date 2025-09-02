'The Summer I Turned Pretty' S03E09: What to expect Entertainment Sep 02, 2025

The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3 Episode 9 drops on Wednesday, September 3, 2024.

After Jeremiah calls off his wedding with Belly—thanks to her honest confession about still loving Conrad—Belly decides it's time for a fresh start in Paris.

Big changes ahead as she starts a new chapter in Paris.