'The Summer I Turned Pretty' S03E09: What to expect
The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3 Episode 9 drops on Wednesday, September 3, 2024.
After Jeremiah calls off his wedding with Belly—thanks to her honest confession about still loving Conrad—Belly decides it's time for a fresh start in Paris.
Streaming platform, release timings, and more
You can catch S03E09 and all episodes of The Summer I Turned Pretty on Amazon Prime Video.
The new episode goes live at 3:00am ET, 12:00am PT, and 12:00pm IST following the usual weekly schedule.