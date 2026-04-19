'The Super Mario Galaxy Movie' adds $7.43 million, passes $640 million worldwide

Gosling's 'Project Hail Mary' tops $530 million

Ryan Gosling's Project Hail Mary is holding strong at number two with over $530 million earned so far and even made headlines by launching an IMAX trailer into the stratosphere.

Meanwhile, The Mummy's big debut fizzled out with just $5.2 million.

Rounding out the top five are Zendaya and Robert Pattinson's The Drama and Rege-Jean Page's Me, You and Tuscany, both still hanging in there as all these films continue their theatrical runs.