'The Super Mario Galaxy Movie' adds $7.43 million, passes $640 million worldwide
Entertainment
The Super Mario Galaxy Movie is still the top movie for a third straight Friday, adding $7.43 million and pushing its global total past $640 million.
Made on a $110 million budget, it's now 2026's second-biggest hit after Pegasus 3.
If you missed it in theaters, it's landing on Peacock this August.
Gosling's 'Project Hail Mary' tops $530 million
Ryan Gosling's Project Hail Mary is holding strong at number two with over $530 million earned so far and even made headlines by launching an IMAX trailer into the stratosphere.
Meanwhile, The Mummy's big debut fizzled out with just $5.2 million.
Rounding out the top five are Zendaya and Robert Pattinson's The Drama and Rege-Jean Page's Me, You and Tuscany, both still hanging in there as all these films continue their theatrical runs.