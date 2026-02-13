Taylor Swift opposes bedding brand's attempt to trademark 'Swift Home'

Pop sensation Taylor Swift has filed an opposition to a bedding company's attempt to secure a US trademark for the phrase "Swift Home." Her legal team contended that the way Cathay Home has styled the word "Swift" in its branding closely resembles her trademarked cursive signature. This could mislead consumers into believing she had endorsed their products.

Legal stance 'False association' with the singer Swift's legal team argued that the "Swift Home" mark creates a "false association" with the singer, potentially leading Cathay Home customers to believe she had backed their products. The filing stated this was done to leverage Swift's "goodwill and recognition" for the company's brand. Swift owns federal trademarks that protect her name and signature on goods such as bedding, clothes, and music-related products.

Trademark dispute Cathay Home applied for 'Swift Home' trademark last year Cathay Home, a New York-based company that sells products through major retailers, applied for the "Swift Home" trademark for its bedding items last year. In response to this application, Swift's company TAS Rights Management LLC filed an opposition with the US Patent and Trademark Office on Wednesday. The filing stated that Cathay Home's proposed trademark would cause consumer confusion due to its similarity to Swift's existing trademarks.

